Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,019 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 14.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.8% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. 162,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,713,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

