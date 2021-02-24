Newscrypto Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $16.61 million and approximately $497,595.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00495556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00066609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00080374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00074300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.01 or 0.00473589 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

