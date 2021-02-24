Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Newtek Business Services has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

NEWT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $503.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

