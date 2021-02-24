Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 198110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $503.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Natixis bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

