NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) rose 13.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 189,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 157,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

In other NexImmune news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NexImmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

