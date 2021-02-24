NEXT Trading Down 4.4% This Week (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $39,158.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.01 or 0.00358561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.