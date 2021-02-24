NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 304.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296,246 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $132,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 367.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 181,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 144,338 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 242,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,872. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

