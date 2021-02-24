NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

NEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NEX opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,336 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 45,318 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

