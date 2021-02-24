Nexus (NXS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.51 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 62.8% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002471 BTC on exchanges. Nexus has a market cap of $87.54 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,832,330 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

