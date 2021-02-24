NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading Up 5.3%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.57. 2,791,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,933,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $331.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 370,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.