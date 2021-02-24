Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,217.87

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,217.87 ($15.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,120 ($14.63). Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,167.50 ($15.25), with a volume of 27,242 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £431.61 million and a PE ratio of 24.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,253.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,217.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Nichols plc (NICL.L) Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

