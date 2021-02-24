Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Shares Gap Down to $1,167.50

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,167.50 ($15.25), but opened at GBX 1,125 ($14.70). Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,156 ($15.10), with a volume of 2,064 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of £415.90 million and a PE ratio of 24.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,253.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,217.87.

About Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

