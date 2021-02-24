Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 7.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $91,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,079,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,791,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,802,000 after purchasing an additional 258,866 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.07. The company has a market cap of $422.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

