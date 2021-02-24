Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,423 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.05, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

