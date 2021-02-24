Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,519 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. Southwest Airlines makes up about 1.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after buying an additional 127,826 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.2% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 393,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,775,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,751,000 after buying an additional 664,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.95. 397,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,611,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $57.42.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

