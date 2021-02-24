Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY) Trading 28% Higher

Nifco Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIFCY)’s share price traded up 28% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70.

Nifco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIFCY)

Nifco Inc manufactures and sells industrial plastic parts and components in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, and Europe. It offers automotive parts and components for use in fuel, engine, exterior, interiors, and electric powertrain. The company also offers household equipment, such as drawer closers, push latches, earthquake-proof latches, and door dampers; consumer electronics/office automation products that include dampers, free-stop hinges, magnet latches, and push latches; and fashion/sport products, such as side release buckles, cord locks, and other buckles.

