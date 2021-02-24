Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,495 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $70,339.75.

Shares of EPAY traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,992. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 328,925 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

