NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Decreased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 583,732 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 4.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of NIKE worth $526,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $134.50. 188,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,978. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.