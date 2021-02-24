NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 0.6% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 488,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,084,000 after buying an additional 236,422 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,914 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NIKE by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 375,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $53,068,000 after buying an additional 74,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.62. The company had a trading volume of 199,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,978. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.