Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 7.5%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s share price was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 6,225,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 15,113,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.
Several equities analysts have commented on NKLA shares. Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76.
About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)
Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.
