Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 7.5%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s share price was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 6,225,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 15,113,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKLA shares. Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Get Nikola alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 179,440 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 143,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.