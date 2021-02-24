Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

NINE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

NINE traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,998. The company has a market cap of $110.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

