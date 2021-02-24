Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Trading Up 17.4%

Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) traded up 17.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.84. 261,874 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 200,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nine Energy Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $121.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

