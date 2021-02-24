NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 5.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.86. 82,100,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 102,248,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Get NIO alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.