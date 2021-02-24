NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 5.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.86. 82,100,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 102,248,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 2.81.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
