NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.08

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.08 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 2091828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$354.39 million and a P/E ratio of -61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.47.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.