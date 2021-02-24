NOIA Network (NOIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00054646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00734971 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00032958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00038313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060091 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

