Nord Finance (NORD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.49 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Nord Finance has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $8.61 or 0.00016875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.30 or 0.00535866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00071025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00086220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00061251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.45 or 0.00510666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00074393 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 754,327 coins.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

Nord Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

