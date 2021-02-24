Nord/LB Reiterates €20.50 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €20.50 ($24.12) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.21 ($24.96).

Shares of ARL traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.11 ($22.48). 240,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €19.54 and a 200-day moving average of €18.54. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 52 week high of €29.44 ($34.64). The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

