Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.12% of Nordson worth $130,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $187.82 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.27.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

