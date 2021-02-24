Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NHYDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Shares of NHYDY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 96,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
