Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of NHYDY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 96,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.