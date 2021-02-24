Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Up 5%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.76. 24,518,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 59,147,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $386.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 759,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,079,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

