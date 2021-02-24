Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Declares $0.10 Interim Dividend

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$13.37.
Northern Star Resources Company Profile
