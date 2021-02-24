Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.39

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.39 and last traded at $100.28, with a volume of 27928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.55.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $122,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,759 shares of company stock worth $1,840,325. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

