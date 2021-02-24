Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NPIFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC lowered Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NPIFF stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.72. 31,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

