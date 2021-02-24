Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NPI. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

TSE NPI traded down C$2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.10.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

