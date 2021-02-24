Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

Shares of TSE NPI traded down C$2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The firm has a market cap of C$8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.10. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$20.52 and a 52-week high of C$51.45.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

