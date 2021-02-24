NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.14

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.14 and traded as high as C$12.57. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$12.52, with a volume of 2,490,502 shares traded.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

