NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.48% of NorthWestern worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $78.86.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.