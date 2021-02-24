NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.27). NOV reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NOV.

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 164,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NOV by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 705,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 11.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

