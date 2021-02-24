NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) VP Sells 10,000 Shares

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00.
NOV stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. 6,792,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,329. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.22.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NOV by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 705,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NOV by 11.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 518,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,087 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NOV Company Profile
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.
