NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) VP Sells 10,000 Shares

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00.

NOV stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. 6,792,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,329. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NOV by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 705,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NOV by 11.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 518,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,087 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

