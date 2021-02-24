Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.03

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.03 and last traded at $86.86, with a volume of 3741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.45.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.
