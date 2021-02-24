Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.03

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.03 and last traded at $86.86, with a volume of 3741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.37.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.