NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.24. 3,374,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,914,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $51.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.13% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.