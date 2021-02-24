Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) (LON:NCYT) Trading Down 4.6%

Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) (LON:NCYT)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 630 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 684 ($8.94). Approximately 1,842,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 778,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 717 ($9.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of £483.08 million and a P/E ratio of -26.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 899.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 726.03.

Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) Company Profile (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate and Diagnostics, and Molecular Products segments.

