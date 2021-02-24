NPCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $71.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. NPCoin has a market cap of $367,268.50 and $71.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004993 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.