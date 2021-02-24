NRW Holdings Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:NWH)

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.62.

In other NRW news, insider Julian Pemberton 2,137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th.

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through four business segments: Civil, Mining, Drill and Blast, and Mining Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

