NuBits (USNBT) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $12,140.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000793 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00321016 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.