Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post sales of $7.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.56 billion and the lowest is $6.74 billion. Nucor reported sales of $5.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $24.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $27.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $25.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nucor by 18.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 54.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

