NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.14, but opened at C$0.13. NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 55,076 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.51 million and a P/E ratio of -26.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 41.05 and a quick ratio of 40.62.

In other NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) news, Director Albert Matter sold 2,000,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,283,813 shares in the company, valued at C$722,638.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,379,500 shares of company stock valued at $635,813.

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) Company Profile (CVE:NUG)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.