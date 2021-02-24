Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $335.36

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 335.36 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.63). Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) shares last traded at GBX 351 ($4.59), with a volume of 32,031 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 335.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 315.83. The company has a market capitalization of £377.18 million and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36), for a total transaction of £16,613.16 ($21,705.20).

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

