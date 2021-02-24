NuShares (NSR) Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $17.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010575 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,853,663,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,526,562,123 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars.

