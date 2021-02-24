NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,589,000 after buying an additional 1,068,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after buying an additional 805,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after buying an additional 903,507 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 394,503 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

